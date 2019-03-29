Dodgers' Cody Bellinger: Cranks homer in win

Bellinger went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and two runs scored in the Dodgers' 12-5 win over the Diamondbacks on Thursday.

On a mammoth, eight-homer day for the Dodgers' offense, Bellinger got in on the fun with a seventh-inning solo shot off Arizona reliever Matt Koch. Bellinger came down to earth a bit last season after his phenomenal rookie campaign, as his OPS dropped from .933 to .814, but he had a strong spring training and manager Dave Roberts said he expects Bellinger to get everyday at-bats despite his lackluster .681 OPS against left-handed pitching that he posted last season.