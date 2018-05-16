Bellinger went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Tuesday's loss to Miami.

Six home runs is still well off last year's 39-homer pace, but Bellinger only required one game in between his previous blast and Tuesday's long ball (seven games was previous shortest drought this year). If the he can get his current 10.9 HR/FB ratio even half way to last year's 25.2 percent mark, then his owners will begin to see some of that tremendous power potential, as none of his other metrics are drastically off from last year's marks.