Dodgers' Cody Bellinger: Cranks three-run homer

Bellinger went 1-for-2 with a home run and three RBI in Thursday's game against Colorado.

Bellinger was dealing with back soreness at the start of camp, but his back looked just fine when he sent a two-run shot soaring over the center-field fence in the fifth inning. He's expected to be just fine for Opening Day unless he suffers a major setback.

