Dodgers' Cody Bellinger: Credited with game-winning RBI

Bellinger went 1-for-4 with a double, walk and an RBI in Tuesday's 5-4 win over the Diamondbacks.

Bellinger reaped the spoils of Arizona closer Greg Holland's erratic control, drawing a six-pitch walk with two outs and the bases loaded to score the game-winning run. The 23-year-old has delivered an RBI in six of his last seven games, bringing his total to 68 on the season. He trails only the Pirates' Josh Bell (78) in that category.