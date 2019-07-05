Dodgers' Cody Bellinger: Crushes 30th homer

Bellinger went 1-for-4 with a home run in Thursday's 5-1 victory over the Padres.

Bellinger did it yet again, this time with a solo home run off reliever Logan Allen in the sixth inning. The long ball was Bellinger's third in his last eight at bats as the slugger moved past Gary Sheffield (July 14) to become the fastest Dodger to reach the 30-home-run mark. Although the 23-year-old chose not to participate in the home-run derby to avoid messing up his swing, it's hard to imagine him in such a fate. Overall this season, Bellinger is slashing .344/.438/.711 with 71 RBI and 70 runs scored.

