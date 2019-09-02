Dodgers' Cody Bellinger: Crushes 43rd homer

Bellinger went 2-for-5 with a solo homer in Sunday's 4-3 win over the Diamondbacks.

With the Dodgers down a run in the ninth, Bellinger quickly tied things up with a solo blast, his 43rd of the year. The NL MVP candidate owns a .310/.411/.653 slash line with 102 RBI in 571 plate appearances.

More News
Our Latest Stories