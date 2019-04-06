Dodgers' Cody Bellinger: Crushes another homer

Bellinger went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run, a walk and two runs scored in the Dodgers' 10-6 victory over the Rockies on Friday.

Bellinger continues to mash at a torrid clip to start the season, as this fifth-inning shot off Tyler Anderson marked his sixth long ball in eight games to go along with 16 RBI and 11 runs scored. He might be the hottest hitter in baseball at the moment, as he's now slashing a ridiculous .417/.447/.917 through 36 at-bats.