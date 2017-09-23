Dodgers' Cody Bellinger: Day off Saturday
Bellinger is not in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Giants, according to Ken Gurnick of MLB.com.
Bellinger is fresh off hitting a home run that gave him the all-time record for NL rookies, but the Dodgers are loading up on right-handed hitters Saturday against Giants ace and southpaw Madison Bumgarner, so Bellinger will be held out in favor of Kyle Farmer.
More News
