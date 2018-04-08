Bellinger is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Giants, David Vassegh of AM 570 LA Sports reports.

Bellinger will be given the day off following Saturday's 14-inning loss in which the first baseman went 2-for-7, dropping his season average to .250. Enrique Hernandez will take over at first base and bat cleanup in his stead. Expect to see Bellinger back in the lineup come Tuesday when the Dodgers kick off a two-game set against the A's.