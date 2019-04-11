Dodgers' Cody Bellinger: Day off Thursday

Bellinger is not in Thursday's lineup against the Cardinals.

This will be his first day off of the year. He is tied for the major-league lead with seven home runs and is third among qualified hitters with a .426 average. Enrique Hernandez shifts to right field, Max Muncy slides to second base and David Freese gets the nod at first base.

