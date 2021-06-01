Bellinger is not in the lineup Tuesday against the Cardinals, David Vassegh of AM 570 LA Sports reports.
Bellinger is 0-for-10 with three walks, three runs and seven strikeouts in three appearances since returning from the injured list Saturday, and he'll take a seat for Tuesday's contest. Matt Beaty, Chris Taylor and Mookie Betts will start from left to right in the outfield.
