Manager Dave Roberts said after the Dodgers' 10-3 win over the Athletics that Bellinger is day-to-day after he was removed in the ninth inning of the game with a sore left calf, Mike DiGiovanna of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Bellinger recorded his lone hit of the contest in his sixth and final at-bat of the night, but it came at the price of taking a cleat to the calf while he raced Athletics pitcher Reymin Guduan to first base for an infield single. The 25-year-old was visibly limping to the dugout after the play, but he appears fortunate to have avoided any damage to his ankle, which would likely result in a longer absence. Instead, the Dodgers will see how he responds to treatment before determining his status for Tuesday's game.