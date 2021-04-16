Bellinger recently underwent tests that showed a hairline fracture in his left fibula, David Vassegh of AM 570 LA Sports reports.
Manager Dave Roberts said that Bellinger had plateaued in recent days, which prompted his most recent tests. Roberts said that the issue is "not a day-to-day thing," and it's not yet clear when Bellinger will be able to return to game action. A timetable for the center fielder's return hasn't yet been established, but Zach McKinstry could continue to see an uptick in playing time while Bellinger is sidelined.
