Dodgers' Cody Bellinger: Dealing with illness
Bellinger was scratched from the team's travel roster Wednesday due to an illness, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.
Bellinger was one of seven regulars for the Dodgers who was forced to stay behind while dealing with an illness that is working its way through the club's camp. Expect to see him back out on the field within the next couple days once this virus passes.
