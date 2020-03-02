Dodgers' Cody Bellinger: Dealing with side discomfort
Bellingers was scratched from Monday's lineup against the Reds after experiencing side discomfort, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.
Bellinger was removed from the lineup with side discomfort, but the issue is reportedly minor, Mike DiGiovanna of the Los Angeles Times reports. His status over the coming days is worth monitoring, but it appears as though the Dodgers are just being cautious in order to prevent a more serious issue ahead of the regular season.
