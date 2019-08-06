Dodgers' Cody Bellinger: Drills three-run homer

Bellinger went 1-for-4 with a three-run homer and a walk in Monday's 8-0 win over St. Louis.

Bellinger's three-run blast in the first inning gave the Dodgers an early lead that they wouldn't surrender. After a 12-game homerless drought, the NL MVP candidate now has three in his first five games this month. Bellinger's OPS is up to a scorching 1.101 with 37 long balls and 88 RBI on the year.

More News
Our Latest Stories