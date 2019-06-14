Dodgers' Cody Bellinger: Drills two home runs

Bellinger went 3-for-4 with two home runs and three RBI in a victory over the Cubs on Thursday.

After the Dodgers fell behind 3-0 through three innings, Bellinger put his team on the board with a 390-foot two-run shot to left field off Jon Lester in the fourth. He then capped the scoring with a laser to right field in the seventh for his 22nd home run of the year. The pair of longballs snapped a season-long 12-game power drought for Bellinger that coincided with an overall slump in which he batted only .222 (10-for-45). Nonetheless, the current National League All-Star leading vote-getter is putting up a tremendous season at the plate, slashing an eye-popping .358/.449/.704 with 22 home runs, 57 runs batted in and seven stolen bases.