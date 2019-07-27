Dodgers' Cody Bellinger: Drives in 78th run

Bellinger went 1-for-4 with an RBI in Friday's 4-2 win over the Nationals.

Bellinger got the Dodgers on the scoreboard in this one with an RBI single to center. The MVP candidate is slashing .330/.429/.679 with 34 home runs and 78 RBI over 100 games this season.

