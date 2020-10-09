Bellinger went 2-for-5 with a walk, a run and three RBI in Thursday's NLDS Game 3 win over the Padres.

Bellinger opened the scoring in the top of the second with an RBI fielder's choice. He closed it in the top of the ninth, driving in a pair of runs with a triple to extend the Dodgers' lead to nine. He's now hitting .316/.381/.579 through five games this postseason, though his career postseason line still sits at .195/.253/.357 in 41 games.