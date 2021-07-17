Bellinger went 1-for-4 with a walk, two RBI and a run scored Friday in the Dodgers' 10-4 win over the Rockies.

Bellinger put the Dodgers on the board in the top of the first inning, when his one-out base knock scored Mookie Betts and Justin Turner. The 2019 National League MVP now has a pair of two-RBI games over his last three starts, but his production has generally disappointed following his return from the injured list June 23. Over his 19 games since being activated, Bellinger is hitting just .131 with three extra-base hits (all home runs), nine RBI, nine runs and one stolen base.