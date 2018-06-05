Dodgers' Cody Bellinger: Dropped to seventh in order

Bellinger is starting at first base and hitting seventh Tuesday against the Pirates, Eric Stephen of TrueBlueLA.com reports.

Bellinger is hitting just .170/.258/.368 across 31 games since the start of May, prompting manager Dave Roberts to drop him to the bottom third of the order for the first time all season. It's unclear if Roberts will stick with this lineup configuration moving forward, but hopefully it will help get the young slugger kickstarted at the plate, as he's now hitting just .225/.298/.413 on the year.