Dodgers' Cody Bellinger: Dropped to seventh in order
Bellinger is starting at first base and hitting seventh Tuesday against the Pirates, Eric Stephen of TrueBlueLA.com reports.
Bellinger is hitting just .170/.258/.368 across 31 games since the start of May, prompting manager Dave Roberts to drop him to the bottom third of the order for the first time all season. It's unclear if Roberts will stick with this lineup configuration moving forward, but hopefully it will help get the young slugger kickstarted at the plate, as he's now hitting just .225/.298/.413 on the year.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
Madison Bumgarner, Carlos Martinez and Yadier Molina are all set to come off the DL Tuesday,...
-
365-day numbers say these 16 are legit
Just how legitimate are these players' 2018 numbers? A look at the last 365 days paints a more...
-
Waivers: Add Zobrist, Fowler
Heath Cummings says Ben Zobrist is hitting well enough to be must-own even if he doesn't play...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 11
A light schedule puts even more emphasis on matchups, according to Scott White, who offers...
-
Week 11 two-start pitcher rankings
It's a short list of two-start pitchers, but Scott White helps figure out the best for Week...
-
Week 11 Fantasy baseball: Fade Hernandez
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you whom to sit and start