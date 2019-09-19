Dodgers' Cody Bellinger: Ends home run drought

Bellinger went 2-for-5 with a solo home run and a double in a loss to the Rays on Wednesday.

Bellinger drilled a 414-foot solo shot off the right-field foul pole in the eighth inning to put an end to a 12-game homerless stretch. Per MLB Stats, Bellinger has had five such power droughts of 12 games this season and each has come to an end in the thirteenth game. The 24-year-old has put together an MVP-caliber season, slashing .305/.408/.631 with 45 homers, 110 RBI, 92 walks and 13 stolen bases in 148 games.