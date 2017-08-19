Dodgers' Cody Bellinger: Exits early Saturday
Bellinger was prematurely lifted from Saturday's game against Tigers with an apparent ankle injury, David Vassegh of AM 570 LA Sports reports.
Bellinger came up nursing his ankle after catching a flyball in the sixth inning, and while his was able to finish the frame, the Dodgers decided to play it safe and pinch-hit for him in the top of the seventh. He was 0-for-2 with a strikeout before Yasiel Puig subbed in for him. The severity of the injury should become clearer once he is further evaluated following Saturday's game, but this would be a huge blow for the Dodgers if the young phenom is forced to miss extended time, as he has slashed .275/.357/.616 with 34 homers in 100 games since his callup earlier in the season.
