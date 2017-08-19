Bellinger was prematurely lifted from Saturday's game against Tigers with an apparent ankle injury, David Vassegh of AM 570 LA Sports reports.

Bellinger came up nursing his ankle after catching a flyball in the sixth inning, and while his was able to finish the frame, the Dodgers decided to play it safe and pinch-hit for him in the top of the seventh. He was 0-for-2 with a strikeout before Yasiel Puig subbed in for him. The severity of the injury should become clearer once he is further evaluated following Saturday's game, but this would be a huge blow for the Dodgers if the young phenom is forced to miss extended time, as he has slashed .275/.357/.616 with 34 homers in 100 games since his callup earlier in the season.