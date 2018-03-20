Play

Bellinger left Tuesday's game against the A's in the fourth inning after fouling a ball off his leg, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.

After being struck by a foul ball in the first inning, Bellinger was able to make two more plate appearances before being pulled, so his early exit may have been a precautionary measure. Additional information regarding his status should be available in the near future. After Bellinger's exit, Mike Ahmed entered the game to play first base.

