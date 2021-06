Bellinger left Friday's game against the Rangers with an apparent lower-body cramp, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

He went 2-for-3 with a run and an RBI before Zach McKinstry pinch ran for him in the fifth inning. Max Muncy also left this game with side tightness. Bellinger was already set to get a day of rest Saturday prior to this injury, per Eric Stephen of SBNation.com, so we can assume that he will be out until Sunday at the earliest.