Bellinger was removed from Monday's game against the Athletics with an apparent foot injury, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.
Bellinger's foot was stepped on during a close play at first base, and he was removed from the contest shortly after. He'll be considered day-to-day until the extent of the injury is revealed.
