Manager Dave Roberts expects Bellinger (lower leg) to return from the injured list Saturday versus the Giants, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.
The 25-year-old began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Oklahoma City last weekend and went 3-for-16 with two home runs in four games. Bellinger will head to the spring training facility in Arizona and continue taking live at-bats for a couple more days before returning to Los Angeles to rejoin the active roster.
More News
-
Dodgers' Cody Bellinger: Goes deep in rehab game•
-
Dodgers' Cody Bellinger: Could return next weekend•
-
Dodgers' Cody Bellinger: To begin rehab assignment Friday•
-
Dodgers' Cody Bellinger: Rehab assignment on tap•
-
Dodgers' Cody Bellinger: Nearing rehab assignment•
-
Dodgers' Cody Bellinger: Still no timetable for return•