Manager Dave Roberts expects Bellinger (lower leg) to return from the injured list Saturday versus the Giants, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.

The 25-year-old began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Oklahoma City last weekend and went 3-for-16 with two home runs in four games. Bellinger will head to the spring training facility in Arizona and continue taking live at-bats for a couple more days before returning to Los Angeles to rejoin the active roster.