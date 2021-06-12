Manager Dave Roberts said Saturday that he expects Bellinger to return to the lineup for Sunday's series finale against Texas, David Vassegh of AM 570 LA Sports reports.
Bellinger is not in the starting lineup Saturday, but Roberts's latest update suggests that the outfielder's hamstring is feeling much better. The 25-year-old is tentatively slated to be back in the starting nine Sunday.
