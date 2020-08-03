Bellinger will be in the lineup for each of the Dodgers' contests prior to their off-day Thursday, Alanna Rizzo of Spectrum SportsNet LA reports.

Bellinger was given a day off Saturday in response to his slow start to the campaign, but he returned to the lineup Sunday and belted his first home run of the season. The Dodgers have no intent on sitting last year's National League MVP during their upcoming three-game series against the Padres, having already committed to including Bellinger in the lineup for each contest. Despite Bellinger's two-run blast Sunday, his slash line sits at a disappointing .150/.209/.250.