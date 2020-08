Bellinger went 3-for-6 with a double and a run scored in Tuesday's loss to the Giants.

Bellinger pushed his hitting streak to six games with another multi-hit performance -- his seventh of the season and his third in the last five contests. The reigning NL MVP got off to a slow start in 2020 but has turned things around of late, and he is hitting .435 with a 1.562 OPS during his ongoing hitting streak.