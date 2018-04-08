Bellinger is out of the lineup Sunday due to a battle with food poisoning, Andy McCullough of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Bellinger fell ill this weekend and will take Sunday off to recover. The Dodgers are off Monday, so there's a good chance that Bellinger will reclaim his role at first base Tuesday against the A's. Consider him day-to-day leading up to that contest.

