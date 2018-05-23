Dodgers' Cody Bellinger: Gets breather Wednesday

Bellinger is not in the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Rockies.

Bellinger is hitting just .195/.259/.429 with 23 strikeouts through 85 plate appearances this month, so he'll head to the bench for a breather after starting 16 straight games. In his place, Enrique Hernandez will start in center field and hit fifth.

