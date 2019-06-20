Dodgers' Cody Bellinger: Gets breather

Bellinger is not in the lineup Thursday against the Giants.

Bellinger will retreat to the bench for Thursday's series finale after starting the past 14 games and slashing .286/.426/.612 with four home runs, one stolen base and a 12:11 BB:K during that stretch. In his absence, the Dodgers are going with an outfield consisting of Kyle Garlick, Enrique Hernandez and Alex Verdugo from left to right.