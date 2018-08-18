Dodgers' Cody Bellinger: Goes 2-for-4 against Seattle

Bellinger went 2-for-4 with two runs and an RBI in the Dodgers' 11-1 victory over Seattle on Friday.

It was the fifth straight game with a hit for Bellinger, who has slowly but steadily been doing work on what were lackluster first-half numbers by the standards he set during his phenomenal rookie campaign. Following this multi-effort against Seattle, the 23-year-old is now slashing .257/.343/.465 through 432 at-bats.