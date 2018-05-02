Bellinger went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run and a strikeout in Tuesday's loss to the Diamondbacks.

Bellinger is just 1-for-8 with three strikeouts since being benched in Sunday's game for a perceived lack of effort, but he made the one hit count. Though he remains a bit off the pace of last year's historic rookie campaign, the 22-year-old is slashing .279/.336/.477 to go along with four homers and 14 RBI.