Dodgers' Cody Bellinger: Goes deep in loss

Bellinger went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Wednesday's 7-3 loss to the Mets.

Bellinger returned to the lineup after getting a day off Tuesday, and he responded with his 22nd homer of the year. It would be easy to say that the 22-year-old is experiencing a sophomore slump based on the dip in power -- and in turn, RBI production -- but his batting average (.258), doubles (26) and steals (10) are on par with the totals from his breakout rookie campaign. The main difference between Bellinger's seasons has been his HR/FB ratio, which came back down to a realistic 15.0 percent following 2017's astronomical 25.2 mark.

