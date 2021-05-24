Bellinger (lower leg) went 1-for-4 with a solo home run for Triple-A Oklahoma City versus Albuquerque on Sunday.
In his second game of a minor-league rehab stint, Bellinger crushed a solo shot to deep right-center field in the first inning. He has gone 2-for-8 with a pair of RBI with the Triple-A squad as he prepares for his return to the majors. Bellinger could rejoin the Dodgers as soon as this weekend.
More News
-
Dodgers' Cody Bellinger: Could return next weekend•
-
Dodgers' Cody Bellinger: To begin rehab assignment Friday•
-
Dodgers' Cody Bellinger: Rehab assignment on tap•
-
Dodgers' Cody Bellinger: Nearing rehab assignment•
-
Dodgers' Cody Bellinger: Still no timetable for return•
-
Dodgers' Cody Bellinger: Running at 60 percent•