Dodgers' Cody Bellinger: Goes deep in win
Bellinger went 2-for-4 with a home run and three RBI in a victory over San Diego on Tuesday.
He belted a Chris Paddack changeup over the center field wall to plate two runs in the third and drove in another run with an RBI groundout in the fifth. The homer was Bellinger's first since April 28 and his 15th of the season. Meanwhile, he extended his league-leading batting average to an eye-popping .409.
