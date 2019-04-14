Dodgers' Cody Bellinger: Goes yard again

Bellinger went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Brewers.

That's now nine homers on the year for the third-year slugger, leaving him one back of Khris Davis for the major-league lead. Bellinger isn't just supplying power, however -- his .422/.479/.922 slash line has him leading the NL in batting average, and puts him second in MLB in OPS behind Mike Trout. Bellinger's making a lot more contact in the early going, with an 11.3 percent K-rate that's less than half what he posted last year, and if that trend continues this production could wind up being more than just a small-sample mirage.

