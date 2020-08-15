Bellinger went 2-for-4 with two home runs in Friday's win over the Angels.

Both of Bellinger's homers were two-run shots -- he took starter Patrick Sandoval deep in the sixth with a bomb to right field, and he later added another two-run bomb off reliever Ryan Buchter in the eighth. This two-homer day should boost Bellinger's confidence, as the 2019 NL MVP is only hitting for .181 this season. He seems to be turning things around, however, as he has recorded hits in four of his last six games.