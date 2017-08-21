Dodgers' Cody Bellinger: Held out again Monday
Bellinger (ankle) is not in the lineup for Monday's game against the Pirates, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.
Bellinger left Saturday's game with a mild ankle sprain, and while he was available off the bench Sunday -- indicating the injury isn't anything overly serious -- he'll get another day off as the Dodgers continue to play it safe with the young phenom. He shouldn't be out too much longer; Adrian Gonzalez will continue to fill in at first base in the meantime.
