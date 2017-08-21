Play

Bellinger (ankle) is not in the lineup for Monday's game against the Pirates, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.

Bellinger left Saturday's game with a mild ankle sprain, and while he was available off the bench Sunday -- indicating the injury isn't anything overly serious -- he'll get another day off as the Dodgers continue to play it safe with the young phenom. He shouldn't be out too much longer; Adrian Gonzalez will continue to fill in at first base in the meantime.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast