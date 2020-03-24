Dodgers' Cody Bellinger: Hints at commitment to Team USA
Bellinger hinted at an interest in playing for Team USA in the 2021 World Baseball Classic via his Twitter account last week.
After Marcus Stroman listed Bellinger among a number of players he'd like to see play for Team USA, the reigning National League MVP responded "Let's gett it!!" in an apparent display of interest. Though a spot on the team would not interfere with Bellinger's regular season -- the World Baseball Classic is scheduled for March 9-23, 2021 -- he would likely look to garner the consent of the Dodgers organization in order to participate.
