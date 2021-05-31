Bellinger has gone 0-for-7 with a pair of walks and two runs in two games since returning from the injured list Saturday.

Bellinger started in center field in both games over the weekend, but he struck out four times and was unable to notch a hit. He did, however, collect a pair of walks and scored twice. Bellinger missed over seven weeks due to a hairline fracture in his left leg, so he may need some time to shake off the rust after the long absence.