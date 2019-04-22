Dodgers' Cody Bellinger: Hits 11th homer
Bellinger went 3-for-4 with a home run, three RBI and a stolen base in a 6-5 victory against the Brewers on Sunday.
The 23-year-old continues to rake. He snapped his seven-game hitting streak Saturday, but the three hits Sunday moves his average back to .424. In large part because he has more walks than strikeouts, Bellinger also has a .500 on-base percentage and his 16 extra-base hits have led to a whopping .882 slugging percentage. He leads the league in average and is among the leaders in the other major offensive categories with 11 home runs, 28 RBI and 26 runs. Bellinger also has four stolen bases.
