Dodgers' Cody Bellinger: Hits 18th homer

Bellinger went 1-for-5 with a two-run home run in a 10-2 victory against the Pirates on Friday.

Going 1-for-9 over the last two days, Bellinger's season average is as low as it's been since March 29. However, he's still batting .389, including .328 this month. Bellinger leads the league in hitting and with 18 home runs and 46 RBI, he's second in the NL in both of those categories. Bellinger is also No. 1 with 44 runs and has chipped in seven steals in 175 at-bats.