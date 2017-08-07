Dodgers' Cody Bellinger: Hits another round-tripper
Bellinger hit his 32nd home run of the season in Sunday's 8-0 win over the Mets.
The 22-year-old phenom also stole a base in this one, giving him seven on the year to go with 75 RBI and 61 runs. Bellinger has four home runs in his last six games and trails Giancarlo Stanton by four for the National League lead.
