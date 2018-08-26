Dodgers' Cody Bellinger: Hits bench versus lefty Sunday

Bellinger is not in the lineup Sunday against the Padres, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.

Bellinger is hitting just .224 against lefties this season, so he'll head to the bench for a day off with southpaw Robbie Erlin hurling for San Diego. Enrique Hernandez will take over at first base to replace him.

More News
Our Latest Stories