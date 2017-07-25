Bellinger went 1-for-4 with a three-run homer in Monday's 6-4 win over the Twins.

Bellinger's game-winning blast with one out in the eighth turned a 4-3 deficit into a 6-4 lead. The rookie sensation has homered in consecutive contests to bring his total to 28 in 80 games.

