Dodgers' Cody Bellinger: Hits clutch three-run bomb Monday
Bellinger went 1-for-4 with a three-run homer in Monday's 6-4 win over the Twins.
Bellinger's game-winning blast with one out in the eighth turned a 4-3 deficit into a 6-4 lead. The rookie sensation has homered in consecutive contests to bring his total to 28 in 80 games.
