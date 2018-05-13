Dodgers' Cody Bellinger: Hits fifth home run
Bellinger went 1-for-5 with a solo home run in Saturday's loss to the Reds.
The homers have been few and far between so far for last year's NL Rookie of the Year. He has just five long balls in 148 at-bats and he's also not running hardly at all after swiping 10 bags last season. Bellinger has been missing a lot of fastballs in the zone lately, but his strikeout rate is down slightly from last year and that provides a silver lining to his slow start.
